Joe Moorhead fired from Mississippi State

- after finishing his second- season, joe moorehead has - been fired from mississippi - state.- during his tenure, moorhead - posted a 14-12- overall record and two- postseason appearances.

- talk of moorhead's standing as- head coach in - starkville began in november- prior to winning his second - consecutive egg bowl, finishing- the regular season 6-6 and- securing a berth to the - program's 10th consecutive bowl- game.

- the decision coming just four - days after moorhead led his - team to a 38-28 loss against- louisville in the music city- - - - bowl.

Here's athletic director- john cohen on the firing.

- - "i coached myself long enough t know, wins- and losses matter, and joe did- win 14 games.

In this case, it- does go beyond just - - - - wins and losses, although i wan- to state for sure that wins and- losses matter but - there were some other issues at- stake here that we had to - consider.

It's gonna- have to start with discipline,- it's gonna have to start with - having a hard edge, - it's gotta help student athlete- grow both on and off the field,- - - - a passion for mississippi state- specifically, as i mentioned- before this is a unique place - and we're excited about - finding that person."

- - -