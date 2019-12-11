Global  

Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Miss vs. Tulane

Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Miss vs. Tulane

Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Miss vs. Tulane

Despite ending the regular season on a two-game losing streak, the Southern Miss football team has a chance to end their season on a high note with a bowl win tomorrow.
Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Miss vs. Tulane

- despite ending the regular- season on a two-game losing - streak, the southern miss - football team has a chance to - end their season on a high note- with a bowl win tomorrow.

- the 7-5 golden eagles will face- the 6-6 tulane green wave in- the lockheed martin armed force- bowl in fort worth, - texas.- this is the first meeting - between the two teams in a bowl- game.

- kickoff is set for 10-30- tomorrow



Recent related news from verified sources

Southern Miss, Tulane renew rivalry in Armed Forces Bowl

ARMED FORCES BOWL: Southern Mississippi (7-5, C-USA) vs. Tulane (6-6, American Athletic), in Fort...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports


2020 Armed Forces Bowl odds, line: Tulane vs. Southern Miss picks, predictions from model on 8-2 run

SportsLine's proven computer model simulated the 2020 Armed Forces Bowl 10,000 times.
CBS Sports - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Southern Miss to face Tulane in Armed Forces Bowl [Video]Southern Miss to face Tulane in Armed Forces Bowl

Outside of the National Championship Game, the second to last bowl game belongs to Southern Miss. On January 4th, the Golden Eagles get the chance to renew their rivalry with Tulane as a part of the..

Credit: WXXVPublished

