Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Miss vs. Tulane

- despite ending the regular- season on a two-game losing - streak, the southern miss - football team has a chance to - end their season on a high note- with a bowl win tomorrow.

- the 7-5 golden eagles will face- the 6-6 tulane green wave in- the lockheed martin armed force- bowl in fort worth, - texas.- this is the first meeting - between the two teams in a bowl- game.

- kickoff is set for 10-30- tomorrow