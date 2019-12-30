Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mother of Harley Dilly pleads for his safe return

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:21s - Published < > Embed
Mother of Harley Dilly pleads for his safe return

Mother of Harley Dilly pleads for his safe return

The mother of a missing Port Clinton teenager said there are "no words" to describe what she and her family are going through.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Mother of Harley Dilly pleads for his safe return

THE HORRIFIC CRIMES POLICE SAYHE COMMITTED AT A PUBLIC PARK.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ukfan1231

Jennifer RT @HLNTV: Police in Port Clinton, Ohio have been looking for #HarleyDilly since he vanished December, 20 on his way to school: https://t.c… 2 days ago

tinkshadow

Carrie Duncan Mother of Harley Dilly pleads for his safe return https://t.co/0JyM5stqQo 2 days ago

HOPEFLOOD

HOPE FLOOD Mother of Harley Dilly pleads for his safe return https://t.co/aAr4RTk7Qd 2 days ago

HLNTV

HLN Police in Port Clinton, Ohio have been looking for #HarleyDilly since he vanished December, 20 on his way to school: https://t.co/ywo4woFWko 2 days ago

Konakid63

Susie 🌴🌺 RT @A_MissionofLove: PORT CLINTON, Ohio (CNN) — Police are still looking for a 14-year-old Ohio boy who hasn’t been seen since before Chris… 3 days ago

royrickmaxben

Damien Boonmee Davis Mother of Harley Dilly pleads for his safe return https://t.co/XT8tzrFtPH 3 days ago

SCopelin

Saretha Copelin Mother of Harley Dilly pleads for his safe return https://t.co/KMIfTjzUfk 4 days ago

A_MissionofLove

Kathleen Price PORT CLINTON, Ohio (CNN) — Police are still looking for a 14-year-old Ohio boy who hasn’t been seen since before Ch… https://t.co/UCld9AoiaZ 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Port Clinton residents holding out hope for Harley Dilly's return [Video]Port Clinton residents holding out hope for Harley Dilly's return

In addition to the “boots on the ground” efforts to find him, one popular pub is organizing a candlelight vigil they hope will encourage the teenager to come home.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.