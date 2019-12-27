United Methodist minister speaks out on church's proposed split
The Rev.
Adam Hamilton, the senior pastor at Church of Resurrection in Leawood, Kansas, estimates that as many as 10% to 25% percent of United Methodist churches in the United States could vote in May to leave and start their own denomination.
The United Methodist Church plans to split into two denominations later this year, church officials said on Friday, a schism that follows years of contention over whether the church should end its ban..