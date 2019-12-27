Global  

United Methodist minister speaks out on church's proposed split

United Methodist minister speaks out on church's proposed split

United Methodist minister speaks out on church's proposed split

The Rev.

Adam Hamilton, the senior pastor at Church of Resurrection in Leawood, Kansas, estimates that as many as 10% to 25% percent of United Methodist churches in the United States could vote in May to leave and start their own denomination.
United Methodist Church Expected To Split Over LGBTQ Disagreement

The United Methodist Church plans to split in two, after a year of widening rifts centered...
The Rev. Bud Heckman, interfaith leader, reaches settlement in United Methodist Church sexual harassment case

The Rev. Bud Heckman, who was facing a church trial that was set to be the first prominent #MeToo...
United Methodist Church Faces Split Over Gay Marriage

A bishop in Denver says there is sadness over the separation.

A bishop in Denver says there is sadness over the separation.

Methodist church plans to split over gay marriage, clergy -officials

The United Methodist Church plans to split into two denominations later this year, church officials said on Friday, a schism that follows years of contention over whether the church should end its ban..

