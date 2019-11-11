Global  

Grandfather's World War I Medals Aims To Provide A 'Better Life' For Homeless Grandson

Grandfather's World War I Medals Aims To Provide A 'Better Life' For Homeless Grandson

Grandfather's World War I Medals Aims To Provide A 'Better Life' For Homeless Grandson

The value of a collection of World War 1 medals is mostly sentimental, but the effort to find the homeless man who sold them has real worth.

CBS 2's Vince Gerasole reports.
