Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ethan Couch Released From Jail 1 Day After Being Jailed Again

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Ethan Couch Released From Jail 1 Day After Being Jailed Again

Ethan Couch Released From Jail 1 Day After Being Jailed Again

We cannot tell whether the “weak positive” was caused by legal CBD oil or illegal marijuana," the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney's Office said Friday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ethan Couch Back In Jail After Testing Positive For THC [Video]Ethan Couch Back In Jail After Testing Positive For THC

Couch, who killed four people in a drunk driving crash in June 2013 when he was a teenager, served two years in jail after violating his 10-year probation sentence.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:29Published

Not Again: 'Affluenza' Teen, Now An Adult, Arrested Once More [Video]Not Again: 'Affluenza' Teen, Now An Adult, Arrested Once More

Ethan Couch first made headlines as a teenager for his 'affluenza' defense in a deadly drunk driving case. Driving under the influence, he killed four people and seriously injured two others. A..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.