MSU fires head football coach now MSU fired head football coach, Joe Moorhead

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MSU fires head football coach MISSISSIPPI STATE PRESIDENT MARKKEENUM SAID IT IS CLEAR THE TIMEHAS COME TOCHANGE THE LEADERSHIP OF THEFOOTBALL PROGRAMAFTER THE EGG BOWL, MISSISSIPPISTATE CAMEOUT AND SAID THAT THEY WEREGOING TO RETAINMOORHEAD FOR A THIRD SEASON ASHEAD COACHBUT THISDECISION NOW COMES AFTER THEDISSAPOINTING MUSIC CITY BOWLLOSS JUSTLAST MONDAY...A GAME WHERE THEYDIDN'TEVEN HAVE THEIR STARTINGQUARTERBACKACTIVE IN GARRETT SHRADER, HEWASINJURED BECAUSE OF A FIGHT THATTOOK PLACE A WEEK PRIOR BETWEENHIS OWN TEAMMATEWILLIE GAY...IT WAS THESEINSTANCES THATMADE ATHLETIC DIRECTOR JOHNCOHENRE-EVALAUTE THE FUTURE OF THEFOOTBALL PROGRAM...IT WAS CLEARTHAT CULTURE AND DISCIPLINE OFTHE TEAM WERE THEMAIN FACTORS THAT LED TO THISDECISION...MOORHEADED FINISHEDHIS TENURE ATSTATE WITH A FOURTEEN AND TWELVERECRODGOING SEVEN AND NINE IN THESEC...HE ALSO WON BOTH EGG BOWLSTHAT HE WAS A PART OFAND LED THE BULLDOGS TO BACK TOBACK BOWLGAMES...COHEN SPOKE TODAY AT HISPRESSCONFERENCE AND ANSWERED THEQUESTION, WHY DID YOU MAKE THEDECISIONNOW... CERTANILY WINS AND LOSSES MATTERI CAOCHED ENOUGH MYSELTTO KNOW WINS AND LOSSES MATTERAND JOE DID WIN 14 GAMES IN THISCASE IT GOES BEYOND WINS ANDLOSSES ALTHOUGH I WANNA STATETHAT WINS AND LOSSES MATTER BUTTHERE WERE SOME OTHERISSUES AT STAKE HERE THAT IWANNA CONSIDER COEHN ALL BUT CONFIRMING THECULTURE ISSUES ON THE TEAMCOMING UP IN SIX O CLOCK SPORTSI WILL HAVE REACTION FROM AFORMER MISSISSIPPISTATE FOOTBALL PLAYER INCLUDINGANOTHERFOOTBALL PLAYER, WHO IS PLANNINGON PLAYINGFOR THE BULLDOGS NEXT YEAR TO THE WEA





