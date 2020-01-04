Food Lovers Rejoice! Baltimore's Restaurant Week Starts January 10 55 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:38s - Published Food Lovers Rejoice! Baltimore's Restaurant Week Starts January 10 Nearly 100 restaurants and delicious deals are on tap for this year's Baltimore Restaurant Week! 0

