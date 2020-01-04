'It's A Turning Point': SoCal Iranians React To Death Of General Solemani 50 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:42s - Published 'It's A Turning Point': SoCal Iranians React To Death Of General Solemani As reports of additional airstrikes in Baghdad come in, Iranians in Los Angeles responded to the Thursday killing of a top Iranian general. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this