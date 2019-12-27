CONFIRMED: Mississippi State Fires Head Coach Joe Moorhead

It was five weeks ago, that msu head coach joe moorhead walked into his postgame egg bowl press conference, trophy in hand, saying that missisisppi state was his team, his program, and that he would have to be dragged out of starkville after securing the team's 6th win of the season and 10th consecutive bowl game appearance, coach moorhead's job seemed safe in starkville however, the bulldogs felt that it was time to part ways as coach moorhead has officially been fired from mississippi state msu athletics making the announcement this afternoon that the program would begin a national search for a new head football coach the decision coming just four days after msu's loss to louisville in the music city bowl, 38-28, finishing the 2019 season 6- 7 overall moorhead finishes his two seasons as head coach with a 14- 12 overall record, two egg bowl victories, and two bowl games the 2019 season under moorhead was tumultous to say the least, including player suspensions, injuries, and fights breaking out during practice msu athletics director john cohen saying there was not one specific factor that led to parting ways with moorhead, rather a series of events cohen: i coached long enough myself to know wins and losses matter and joe did win fourteen games.

In this case it goes a little bit beyond just wins and losses.

Although i want to state for sure that wins and losses matter but there were some other issues at stake here that we had to consider.

It's going to have to start with discipline.

It's goig to have to start with having a hard edge.

It's going to have to start with helping athletes grow on and off the field.

It's going to start with someone who has a passion for mississippi state specifically.

As i mentioned before this is a unique place.

We're excited about finding that person."

Cohen did not specify any specific timeline to finding a new head football coach saying he's focused on finding the right fit regardless of how long it takes