Terre Haute's murder investigation of the year underway "the terre haute police department".. Is investigating "the city's 1st murder of the new year". Thanks for joining us. I'm susan dinkel. It's thursday, january 2nd. /////// "the city's police department" has reported "a string of recent violent crimes". We have updates on those. But we start "with the most recent". Officers arrested "justin gasaway" early this morning. He's facing "a murder charge". "police" accuse him of killing a man "thought to be homeless". "late last night".. "officers" took a call about " unconscious man on a porch" at a house "on 9th street". You're seeing video here from that area "today". "the man" was taken to the hospital .. But had died. "police say".. "the man" had a stab wound on his back. As of air time.. "the police department" has yet to release "the victim's name".



