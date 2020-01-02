Global  

LG to announce ceiling mounted rollable OLED at CES 2020

LG to announce ceiling mounted rollable OLED at CES 2020

LG to announce ceiling mounted rollable OLED at CES 2020

LG stole CES 2019 with an incredible OLED TV concept that retracted into a piece of furniture.

This year, watch for a roll-down OLED that unfurls from the ceiling.
