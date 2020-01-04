U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday (January 3) heralded the killing of Iran's most prominent military commander, telling Evangelical supporters in Miami "his bloody rampage is now forever gone."



Recent related videos from verified sources Trump says he 'terminated' top Iran general to thwart attack on Americans Iran promised vengeance after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, Tehran's most prominent military commander and the architect of its growing influence in the.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:19Published 1 hour ago Trump: Soleimani's "bloody rampage is forever gone" U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday (January 3) heralded the killing of Iran's most prominent military commander, telling Evangelical supporters in Miami "his bloody rampage is now forever gone." Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:34Published 1 hour ago