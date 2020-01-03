Global  

United Methodist Church Faces Split Over Gay Marriage

United Methodist Church Faces Split Over Gay MarriageA bishop in Denver says there is sadness over the separation.
United Methodist Church announces plan to split over gay marriage, clergy

The United Methodist Church is expected to split up over longstanding disagreements over LGBTQ...
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •CBC.caSeattle TimesReuters IndiaReutersUSATODAY.com


Methodist leaders propose plan for amicable separation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — United Methodist Church leaders from around the world are proposing a new...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



United Methodist minister speaks out on church's proposed split [Video]United Methodist minister speaks out on church's proposed split

The Rev. Adam Hamilton, the senior pastor at Church of Resurrection in Leawood, Kansas, estimates that as many as 10% to 25% percent of United Methodist churches in the United States could vote in May..

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:02Published

Methodist church plans to split over gay marriage, clergy -officials [Video]Methodist church plans to split over gay marriage, clergy -officials

The United Methodist Church plans to split into two denominations later this year, church officials said on Friday, a schism that follows years of contention over whether the church should end its ban..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:16Published

