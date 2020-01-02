Global  

U-Haul To Stop Hiring Nicotine Users In 21 States

U-Haul To Stop Hiring Nicotine Users In 21 States

​The moving and storage company said it will soon implement a nicotine-free hiring policy in an effort to &quot;[foster] a culture of wellness at U-Haul.&quot;
U-Haul will no longer hire smokers in 21 states, including Delaware

U-Haul recently announced a new hiring policy. It will no longer hire nicotine users starting Feb. 1...
Delawareonline - Published Also reported by •RTTNewsCTV News


U-Haul to stop hiring nicotine users in Texas, 20 other states

Beginning Feb. 1, U-Haul International will decline job applicants who are nicotine users in 21...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •RTTNewsCTV News



NathanCRoth

Nathan Roth U-Haul to stop hiring smokers and nicotine users in Arizona, 20 other states https://t.co/IvLf5hZreD 1 minute ago

joesabin

Joe Sabín U-Haul to stop hiring smokers and nicotine vapers in 21 states that allow that. This is huge. It's time we start os… https://t.co/eBEtaCDKJa 4 minutes ago

NYBizJournal

NY Business Journal In states where it is legal to test for nicotine use, applicants must consent to be tested in order to be considere… https://t.co/2lwcWnmce7 11 minutes ago

MathsterVakkas

Tommy V RT @RebekahLSanders: U-Haul plans to stop hiring nicotine users, including vapers, in AZ and 20 other states starting Feb. 1 to decrease he… 15 minutes ago

Propane_Digital

Propane Marketing | U-Haul to Stop Hiring Nicotine Users in 21 States https://t.co/Yus6ap6sVh 24 minutes ago

CarlMuhlstein

Carl Muhlstein Bravo! @uhaul to stop hiring nicotine users in 21 states https://t.co/zuFznTmBkS via @NYBizJournal 1 hour ago

DSMWcom

DSMWcom U-Haul to stop hiring nicotine users in 21 states https://t.co/dpH1EmCMZ0 1 hour ago

droolindog

Droolin' Dog U-Haul decides to stop hiring nicotine users https://t.co/BXN8s2Uqd3 https://t.co/xU1gjejD7V 1 hour ago


U-Haul to Implement Anti-Nicotine Hiring Policy [Video]U-Haul to Implement Anti-Nicotine Hiring Policy

U-Haul to Implement Anti-Nicotine Hiring Policy. U-Haul recently announced their decision to no longer hire smokers and nicotine users. . The new hiring policy will go into effect on Feb. 1. It..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published

U-Haul to stop hiring nicotine users in 21 states [Video]U-Haul to stop hiring nicotine users in 21 states

U-Haul will no longer consider you for a job if you smoke cigarettes or use other nicotine products in 21 states. The ban starts February 1.

Credit: In The Know Money     Duration: 00:46Published

