Neighbors Demand Action After Sewage Overflow

Tonight -- people in decatur are demanding action.

That's after the city admitted to another 13 sewage overflows.

One of them is on wimberly drive in southwest decatur.

In the past week, more than 800 thousand gallons of untreated sewage water swept across the city's streets.

Waay 31's ashley carter is live where people are understandably frustrated.

It's pretty dark now so you may not be able to see some of that leftover sewage left on the road but down here by this sign you can see there's something that looks like tissue paper.

Neighbors told me this has been an issue for years...but now they're really pushing the city to do something about it timothy sokoll, lives on wimberly dr "it's just a lot of toilet paper and it just bubbles up."

Timothy so-coll has lived on wimberly drive for almost seven years.

He says everytime it rains the sewage by his home overflows...sometimes causing an unpleasant smell and overall making it an unpleasant living situation timothy sokoll, lives on wimberly dr "you worry about you cars you worry about people who are actually walking tracy whittle, lives on wimberly dr. "it's not sanitary you know it needs to be fixed."

Decatur utilities says the heavy rainfall caused the overflows and claims they will stop when the rain does.

The city said it already spent 60 million dollars to fix the sewer system.

But so-coll told me more needs to be done timothy sokoll, lives on wimberly dr "obviously they know about it but nobody has ever come through and cleaned the drains or whatever it'll take."

The utility company also claims there's no impact on the city's drinking water.

Reporting live in decatur ashley carter waay 31 news