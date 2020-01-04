Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Expert: Iraq strike was necessary

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:50s - Published < > Embed
Expert: Iraq strike was necessaryExpert: Iraq strike was necessary
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

marceyplay

marcey anderson Expert: Iraq strike was necessary https://t.co/m2MrlgLrth via @YouTube 24 minutes ago

Brawler2k20

Larry b.k.a. LJ RT @ReporterCassie: "In the region the Iranians have always been the boogeyman." Military expert explains why the US carried out a mission… 28 minutes ago

ReporterCassie

Cassie Carlisle "In the region the Iranians have always been the boogeyman." Military expert explains why the US carried out a miss… https://t.co/5Pl0qpLmoJ 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.