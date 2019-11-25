Burglary costs new business $10k in equipment

Eugene business on highway 99 near the beltline is out 10 thousand dollars of equipment after a burglary last week.

Kezi 9 news reporter chris lueneburg spoke with the owner about what happened... and why it's not stopping her from opening her new bar.

Autumn sanders is giving the old brew and cue new life as the broken glass bar-- an extensive rennovation friends and family have lent a helping hand on.

The project was going smoothly until sanders came to find the door cracked open saturday morning.

"all of the tv's were gone.

Our pressure washer was gone.

You just looked around and went, 'oh my god what happened?'

Electronics, bar equipment and personal tools-- all gone.

"the burglar took a dvr with the bars security footage- little did that person know the business nextdoor had a camera that caught it all on tape."

Eugene police were unable to confirm, but sanders says the footage revealed that the burglar is someone she knows.

Officials tell us the burglary is still under investigation.

With borrowed tools and thousands of dollars of equipment missing, work continues on the bar.

"i felt mad at first because there was a lot of my personal tools there that i had brought from my trailer.

Skill saw, jigsaw, hammers wrenches, sockets."

Sanders says insurance won't cover the burglary because her security system hadn't yet been activated.

She still hopes to open the broken glass bar next friday.

Reporting in eugene, i'm chris lueneburg