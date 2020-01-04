Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Officials say there's no timeline for when sports betting will start in Tennessee

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:28s - Published < > Embed
Officials say there's no timeline for when sports betting will start in Tennessee

Officials say there's no timeline for when sports betting will start in Tennessee

Lottery officials say there's no timeline for when Tennesseans can start placing online sports bets, despite the act becoming legal in July.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bettingusa_com

BettingUSA.com RT @NC5: Officials say there's no timeline for when sports betting will start in Tennessee https://t.co/Z5uYdf09sk 5 minutes ago

NC5

NewsChannel 5 Officials say there's no timeline for when sports betting will start in Tennessee https://t.co/Z5uYdf09sk 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.