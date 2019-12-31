Delivery Driver Admits To Stealing Customer’s Cat

A Minnesota woman desperately wants to know what happened to her rescue cat, reports Jennifer Mayerle (2:06).



Recent related videos from verified sources Dot The Cat Missing For Months After Being Taken By Delivery Driver Authorities in Carver County are seeking help from the public after a delivery driver allegedly stole a house cat, and then released it into the wild after having what he called a "change of heart.".. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 00:30Published 23 hours ago PIZZA HUT SAYS LEXINGTON DELIVERY DRIVER FIRED FOR HARASSING TEXTS Pizza Hut said a Lexington delivery driver was fired for sending threatening and disrespectful text messages to a customer. Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished 4 days ago