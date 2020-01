USTA Junior National Championships

KING ALL HAVE SERVED ANDVOLLEYED AT THE REFFKIN TENNISCENTER.THIS WEEK - THE FACILITY HOSTEDSOME FUTURE GREATS.

TODAY - ICAUGHT THE FINISH OF THE WINTERJUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS.IT'S MATCH POINT AT THE REFKINTENNIS CENTERGRAY KELLEY - FROM LOS ANGELES -HAS JUST WON HIS SEVENTH MATCHINSEVEN DAYS - TO WIN THE UNITEDSTATES TENNIS ASSOCATIONTWELVE AND UNDER NATIONALCHAMPIONSHIPTHE FEELING IS GREAT, AFTERWORKING SUPER HARD, AND JUSTCLUTCHING UP THE W, AND THEN ITFEELS SO GOODGRAY PLAYS SIX DAYS A WEEK - HISRACKET BAG ALMOST AS BIG ASHE ISTHE TOURNAMENT IS FOR MULTIPLEAGE GROUPS - BOTH BOYS AND GIRLSTUCSON HAS BEEN HOSITNG ONE OFTHE FOUR ANNUAL NATIONAL EVENTSFOR MORE THAN TWO DECADESSUSANNA MALTBY WON THE FOURTEENAND UNDER GIRLS TITLEI'VE BEEN PLAYING THISTOURNAMENT SINCE I WAS EIGHT ORNINE YEARS OLD.

SO, I'M PRETTYFAMILIAR WITH LIKE ALL OFTUCSON, AND ITS PRETTY NICEAS FOR GREY KELLY AND HIS NUMBERTWELVE NATIONAL RANKINGIT'S GOING TO GO UPTHIS AFTER THE FOLLOWING ADVICEHELPED HIM WIN A NATIONALTOURNAMENT IN TUCSONYOU'VE JUST GOT TO STAY FOCUSED,CONFIDENT, AND EVENTUALLY YOU'LLDO IT.