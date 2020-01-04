Global  

Drivers Unsure If Death Of Iranian Military Commander Soleimani Will Mean Higher Gas Prices

Drivers in Los Angeles are unsure if a recent jump in oil prices hours after the death of Iranian Military Commander Qasem Soleimani will mean more pain at the pump.
