Suspects in Fatal Laptop Theft Face Murder, Manslaughter Charges

The two suspects arrested in connection with the theft of a laptop in Oakland's Montclair neighborhood and subsequent fatal collision Tuesday are facing multiple charges including murder with special circumstances.



