Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Suspects in Fatal Laptop Theft Face Murder, Manslaughter Charges

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:39s - Published < > Embed
Suspects in Fatal Laptop Theft Face Murder, Manslaughter Charges

Suspects in Fatal Laptop Theft Face Murder, Manslaughter Charges

The two suspects arrested in connection with the theft of a laptop in Oakland's Montclair neighborhood and subsequent fatal collision Tuesday are facing multiple charges including murder with special circumstances.

Da Lin reports.

(1-3-20)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Victim in Fatal Laptop Theft at Oakland Starbucks Died on His Birthday [Video]Victim in Fatal Laptop Theft at Oakland Starbucks Died on His Birthday

Police arrested two people suspected in the theft of a laptop computer from a customer at an Oakland Starbucks who witnesses said died after being injured while chasing the thieves. Da Lin reports..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:41Published

Vegan Couple Charged With Murder Of Their Raw-Food Fed Toddler [Video]Vegan Couple Charged With Murder Of Their Raw-Food Fed Toddler

A Cape Coral, Florida, vegan couple was indicted Wednesday on first-degree murder and child abuse charges. According to Business Insider, their toddler son died of malnutrition in September. When the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.