10 Things That Almost Happened in The Rise of Skywalker (Allegedly) now < > Embed Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 11:06s - Published 10 Things That Almost Happened in The Rise of Skywalker (Allegedly) For this list, we’re looking at some of the most compelling, buzzworthy and intriguing rumors about what went on behind-the-scenes during production of “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker”. Our countdown includes Finn's Force sensitivity, the Reylo kiss, a longer J. J. Abram’s cut, more Force Ghosts, and more. Which of these rumors do YOU find plausible? Would they have improved the movie? Let us know in the comments! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 10 Things That Almost Happened in The Rise of Skywalker (Allegedly) For this list, we’re looking at some of the most compelling, buzzworthy and intriguing rumors about what went on behind-the-scenes during production of “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker”. Our countdown includes Finn's Force sensitivity, the Reylo kiss, a longer J. J. Abram’s cut, more Force Ghosts, and more. Which of these rumors do YOU find plausible? Would they have improved the movie? Let us know in the comments!





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Oscar Isaac says Rise of Skywalker doesn't "walk back" The Last Jedi Star Wars star Oscar Isaac opens up on his farewell to Poe Dameron, his thoughts on episode IX and why The Last Jedi isn't ignored by the new Star Wars movie.Also touching on his friendship with.. Credit: Radio Times Duration: 03:01Published 2 weeks ago Top 10 Things to Remember Before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker These are the top 10 things to remember before "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", the new instalment of the epic space opera series directed by J.J. Abrams and starring Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:30Published 3 weeks ago