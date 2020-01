Trump needs to play chess not checkers: Rep. Jimmy Panetta on airstrike

THE ATTACKS.THIS IS A PRESIDENT WHO HASCONSISTANTLY SAID WE NEED TOWITHDRAW FROM THESE EVERLASTINGWARS.

THIS ACTION IS THE EXACTOPPOSITE OF THAT.

NOT ONLY THESTRIKE LAST NIGHT BUT THEANNOUNCEMENT OF THE 3500 TROOPSGOING INTO THE MIDDLE EAST.ARE NOT GETTING OUT OF WARS.

WEARE GETTING INTO WARS... WITHTHISADMINSTRATION.

AND THAT'S WHATHAPPENS WHEN YOU HAVE DECISIONSMADE ON A WHIM THAT ARE MAWITH IMPULSE.

THISADMINSTRATION,I CAN'T STRESS ENOUGH, NEEDS TOSTART PLAYING CHESS AND STOPPLAYING CHECKERS WHEN IT COMESTO OUR FOREIGH POLICY.