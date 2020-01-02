TALKING WITH ONE FAMILY.MICHAEL, THERE IS WORRYTONIGHT FOR FAMILIES WHO HAVELOVED ONES IN BOTH IRAQ ANDIRAN - TODAY I MET ONE IRANIFAMILY - WHO SAYS THEIR HOCOUNTRY ALREADY IS SPIRALINGWITH INFLATION AND TENSION.153917“Itfirst nobody wants war no onewants anyone to get killed”ASHI MOGHANI AND HER HUSBANDALI ARE FROM IRANÃAND HABEEN HERE IN THE US SINCE THE70FAMILY BACK IN A PART OF THEWORLD NOW IN TURMOIL AFTER THELATEST MISSILE ATTACK ON ANIRANIAN GENERAL.

153434“Itall depends who and whom youtalk to if you talk to themajority of people to behonest its really irrelevantto the” 153824 if its peoplegetting killed or casualtiesfor people not in thegovernment then it will bescary” FORMER CIA ANALYST &LISA RUTHÃWHO NOW HEADS THECTC INTERNATIONAL SECURITY &SAYS A TYPCIAL WAR IS NOTLIKELY.

120904“Wegoing to see the Iraniangovernment launch war againsthe us, wethese proxies whether itsmilitias cyber all kinds ofproblems that they can launcheasily”LISA RUTH SAYS THE MAINCONCERN FOR OUR GOVERNMENT ISIN IRAQ - BOTH DIPLOMATICPERSONNEL AND THE MANY U-SCOMPANIES THAT HAVE U-SCITIZENS THERE.

.IVE IN WPMS, WPTV N