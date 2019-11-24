Thousands more troops to the middle east following an airstrike that killed iranian commander qasem soleimani.

Karen travers has the latest from the white house.

Karen travers on cam one immediate impact of president trump's decision to take out a top iranian military leader - more american troops are heading to the middle east.

President trump pushing back on his critics.trump: we took action last night to stop a war.

We did not take action to start a war.

But now ?.a dramatic escalation in the us confrontation with iran.

Approximately 3,500 more troops from the 82nd airborne division heading to the middle east.a us official says they will leave fort bragg in north carolina as early as this weekend and would likely join the 750 soldiers from the same division who recently arrived in kuwait.these moves in anticipation of a possible retaliatory attack by iran or one its proxies.

It's a striking development given the president's often stated goal of bringing american troops home.

Trump: i campaigned on ending the endless wars.and the president's reluctance to get deeply involved in the middle east.

Trump: let someone else fight over this long blood-stained sand.after iran shot down a u-s drone in june...president trump ordered airstrikes in response...but called them off at the last minutein october he announced he would pull back us troops from northern syria.but since may?the us has deployed 14- thousand troops to the middle east?now - a total of 60,000 to 80,000 american forces from syria to afghanistan.the developments this week came fast and furious.

Just 3 days ago?in the wake of violent protests at the us embassy in baghdad?the president was asked if he could see the us going to war with irantrump: do i want to no, i wanna have peace, i like peace.karen travers close: but the message today from trump administration - doing nothing in the middle east would show american weakness - this strike sent a message of strength.

Kt abc news washington.

We reached out to representative cathy mcmorris rodgers about the president's actions, and her team gave us this statement...saying in part the president's actions sends an important message to those who wish to do harm to citizens... she calls the strike a defensive action against imminent threats and future plans of attacks... this morning representative dan newhouse of washington's fourth congressional district said in a series of tweets that the president acted decisively to