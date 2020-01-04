Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Bay Area Iranian Community Uneasy Following Deadly Airstrike on Suleimani

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:04s - Published < > Embed
Bay Area Iranian Community Uneasy Following Deadly Airstrike on Suleimani

Bay Area Iranian Community Uneasy Following Deadly Airstrike on Suleimani

Among Bay Area Iranians, Thursday's U.S. airstrike on Iran general Suleimani is causing concern for the safety of their families.

Wilson Walker reports.

(1-3-20)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Widespread financial reaction to U.S. attack [Video]Widespread financial reaction to U.S. attack

Financial markets reacted in various degrees to the U.S. airstrike on an Iranian general.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:22Published

Iranian-Americans in Cleveland keeping close eye on rising tensions between US, Iran [Video]Iranian-Americans in Cleveland keeping close eye on rising tensions between US, Iran

The rising tensions between the United States and Iran are being closely watched by Cleveland’s Iranian community who worry it might lead to an even bigger international conflict.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.