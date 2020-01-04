How does legal pot in Illinois impact Indiana?

The sale of recreational marijuana is now legal in the state of illinois.

As we reported... yesterday was the first day.

With illinois being so close... many in neighboring states also buy marijuana.

That includes indiana.

But there are restrictions that come with doing so.

News 10's dominic miranda spoke with indiana state police today.

He joins us now with more information on these restrictions.

I spoke with sergeant matt ames of indiana state police today.

He says although the legal purchasing of marijuana is only a short drive away... there are some restrictions and rules that are in place for those who don't live in illinois that buy it there.

Illinois residents can buy up to 30 grams of raw cannabis and 5 grams in concentrated form.

Those from out of state such as an indiana resident can only purchase half of that.

Marijuana possession is still a class "a" misdemeanor i indiana.

It can't be taken across state lines from illinois to the hoosier state.

In illinois... it can only be smoked in private residences or hotels that allow it.

Illinois officals say they are focused on serving the people of illinois.

But they recognize that they are surrounded by states that have not legalized recreational marijuana use.

Their focus is educating consumers on the restrictions involved.

Ames told me that indiana state police still plan to strictly enforce the state's laws on marijuana "it cannot be transported.

If you go to colorado and you pick up your marijuana and you're going all the way back to maryland and you're just traveling through.... if you have it in your possession in the state of indiana and you get stopped..

Then you will be prosecuted for having that in your possession."

Illinois illinois officials say..

If you want to come to illinois and partake in consuming marijuana..

Just be responsible and know the