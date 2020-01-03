A Fall from Grace Movie 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:59s - Published A Fall from Grace Movie Tyler Perry's A Fall from Grace - Official Movie Trailer - Netflix Plot synopsis: Disheartened since her ex-husband's affair, Grace Waters (Crystal Fox) is restored by a new romance. But when secrets surface, Grace's vulnerable side turns violent. A new electrifying thriller from writer-director Tyler Perry. Directed by Tyler Perry starring Crystal Fox, Phylicia Rashad, Bresha Webb, Mehcad Brooks, Cicely Tyson, Tyler Perry release date January 17, 2020 (on Netflix)

