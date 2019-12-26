Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Dolittle Movie (2020) Robert Downey Jr.

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:23s - Published < > Embed
Dolittle Movie (2020) Robert Downey Jr.

Dolittle Movie (2020) Robert Downey Jr.

Synopsis: Robert Downey Jr. electrifies one of literature's most enduring characters in a vivid reimagining of the classic tale of the man who could talk to animals: DOLITTLE.

After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle (Downey), famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria's England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company.

But when the young queen (Jessie Buckley) falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures.

The doctor is joined on his quest by a young, self-appointed apprentice (Harry Collett) and a raucous coterie of animal friends, including an anxious gorilla (Oscar-winner Rami Malek), an enthusiastic but bird-brained duck (Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer), a bickering duo of a cynical ostrich (Kumail Nanjiani) and an upbeat polar bear (John Cena) and a headstrong parrot (Oscar-winner Emma Thompson), who serves as Dolittle's most trusted advisor and confidante.

Directed by Stephen Gaghan starring Robert Downey Jr., Jessie Buckley, Harry Collett, Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Jim Broadbent; with the voices of Rami Malek, Emma Thompson, Kumail Nanjiani, John Cena, Marion Cotillard, Frances de la Tour, Carmen Ejogo, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, Craig Robinson release date January 17, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dolittle with Robert Downey Jr. - Official New Trailer [Video]Dolittle with Robert Downey Jr. - Official New Trailer

Check out the official new trailer for Dolittle starring Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, John Cena, Marion Cotillard, Carmen Ejogo, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, Rami..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:23Published

Highest-Paid Actors for Each Year of the Past Decade [Video]Highest-Paid Actors for Each Year of the Past Decade

Highest-Paid Actors for Each Year of the Past Decade. In honor of the decade coming to a close, here are the 8 highest-paid actors of each year from 2009 to 2019. Harrison Ford ($65 million) - 2009...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.