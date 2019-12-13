Dracula - Netflix

Dracula - Final Trailer - Netflix Plot synopsis: From the makers of Sherlock, the Count Dracula legend transforms with new tales.

Claes Bang stars as Dracula in this brand-new series inspired by Bram Stoker's classic novel.

The Count Dracula legend transforms with new tales that flesh out the vampire's gory crimes -- and bring his vulnerability into the light.

Directed by Jonny Campbell, Damon Thomas, Paul McGuigan starring Claes Bang, Dolly Wells, John Heffernan, Joanna Scanlan, Morfydd Clark, Mark Gatiss, Jonathan Aris, Sacha Dhawan, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Catherine Schell, Clive Russell release date January 4, 2020 (on Netflix, U.S. premeire)