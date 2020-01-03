Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Uncorked: New Years - January 3, 2020

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
Uncorked: New Years - January 3, 2020

Uncorked: New Years - January 3, 2020

Scott Martin and Bobbie Burgess discuss the best wines to help celebrate the new year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Uncorked: New Years - January 3, 2020

Celebrating 2020 it's hard to believe, bobbie a whole nother year.

I know.

Where with our somali a bobby burgess to help us ring in 2020 with some of the best sparkling wines and champagne.

Bobbie- yes, so excited.

I'm one of those people that believes if you don't have a bottle of sparkling in your fridge at all times you're doing something wrong because you never know when you need to celebrate like finishing work on a very busy friday night so these are my favorite will just they'll have bubbles in your fridge at all right?

Never know.

And this one is a really pretty rose.

So this is gonna be made from pino noir in a blend of chardonay.

Veuve du vernay.

Roederer estate from california.

They actually make real champagne in champagne france but they makes this in the u.s. okay, so champagne comes from champagne france.

Anything else is sparkling wine just that you have prosecco in italy.

Perrier jouet.

Roll wx open with rain finally starting to exit the area, the first weekend of 2020 is shaping up to be fairly pleasant.

We are keeping an eye on a couple of chances for rain and maybe some storms through next week.

Friday night: we'll have a few leftover areas of light rain early, but we will be dry after celebrating 2020 it's hard to believe, bobbie a whole nother year.

I know.

Where with our somali a bobby burgess to help us ring in 2020 with some of the best sparkling wines and champagne.

Bobbie- yes, so excited.

I'm one of those people that believes if you don't have a bottle of sparkling in your fridge at all times you're doing something wrong because you never know when you need to celebrate like finishing work on a very busy friday night so these are my favorite will just they'll have bubbles in your fridge at all right?

Never know.

And this one is a really pretty rose.

So this is gonna be made from pino noir in a blend of chardonay.

Veuve du vernay.

Roederer estate from california.

They actually make real champagne in champagne france but they makes this in the u.s. okay, so champagne comes from champagne france.

Anything else is sparkling wine just that you have prosecco in italy.

Perrier jouet.

Roll wx open



Recent related news from verified sources

Donnie Wahlberg Leaves a $2,020 Tip at IHOP for the New Year!

Donnie Wahlberg is doing a good deed. The Blue Bloods star and wife Jenny McCarthy stopped at IHOP...
Just Jared - Published

One each for every genre

One each for every genreFor over 16 years now, New Delhi-based Saksham Theatre has produced plays in Hindi and Urdu, both...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'There it is!': B-2 Stealth Bomber spotted flying over Burbank, California [Video]'There it is!': B-2 Stealth Bomber spotted flying over Burbank, California

This was the moment a B-2 Stealth Bomber was spotted flying into the new year over Burbank, California on January 1. Footage shows the triangular warplane fly as it made its way to the Rose..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:17Published

HealthWatch: Best Diets And Sleepy Americans [Video]HealthWatch: Best Diets And Sleepy Americans

WBZ News

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.