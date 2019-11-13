Global  

Cindy Hyde-Smith plans to officially file for six-year term

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith plans to seek a full six-year term as one of Mississippi’s two United States senators.
New harrison - county officials on monday- morning...- - senator cindy hyde-smith plans- to seek a full six-year term as- one of mississippi's two united- states senators.- senator hyde-smith is officiall- filing for re-election- at the mississippi republican - party headquarters in jackson.- she was joined by fellow u-s- senator roger wicker and- other supporters.

- senator hyde-smith was appointe- in april of 2018 to - fill the vacancy created when - long-time u-s senator thad- cochran resigned.

- she won the special election an- run-off election in - november of 2018 to fill the- remaining months of -




