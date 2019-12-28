Naked Alibi movie (1954) 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:17s - Published Naked Alibi movie (1954) Naked Alibi movie trailer HD (1954) - Plot synopsis: A chief of police detectives fired for brutality, tries to get evidence on a man suspected of killing 3 of his officers. Director: Jerry Hopper Writers: Lawrence Roman, J. Robert Bren, Gladys Atwater Stars: Sterling Hayden, Gloria Grahame, Gene Barry

