United Methodist Plans To Split Over LGBTQ Inclusion

United Methodist Plans To Split Over LGBTQ Inclusion

United Methodist Plans To Split Over LGBTQ Inclusion

Key leaders within the United Methodist Church have announced a new agreement.

The agreement outlines how The U.S.'s third-largest religious denomination will split over LGBTQ inclusion.

The traditionalist wing has steadfastly refused to ordain or preside over the marriages of LGBTQ parishioners, This branch will split off and form a new denomination, according to Huffington Post.

The conservatives would leave with $25 million and their local church properties.
