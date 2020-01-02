Toddler Son Accepts Medal On Behalf Of Killed Australian Firefighter

A volunteer firefighter killed battling wildfires in Australia received one of the service’s highest honors.

CNN reports the person receiving the honor on his behalf during the funeral was his toddler son.

The fire service commissioner pinned a medal for bravery and service on the 19-month-old's shirt.

Harvey’s father, 32-year-old Geoffrey Keaton, was one of three volunteer firefighters killed in recent weeks.