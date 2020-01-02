Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Toddler Son Accepts Medal On Behalf Of Killed Australian Firefighter

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Toddler Son Accepts Medal On Behalf Of Killed Australian Firefighter

Toddler Son Accepts Medal On Behalf Of Killed Australian Firefighter

A volunteer firefighter killed battling wildfires in Australia received one of the service’s highest honors.

CNN reports the person receiving the honor on his behalf during the funeral was his toddler son.

The fire service commissioner pinned a medal for bravery and service on the 19-month-old's shirt.

Harvey’s father, 32-year-old Geoffrey Keaton, was one of three volunteer firefighters killed in recent weeks.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Toddler Son Accepts Medal On Behalf Of Killed Australian Firefighter

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.|AUSTRALIA OUT



Recent related news from verified sources

Toddler son receives posthumous medal for killed Australian firefighter

The toddler son of a volunteer firefighter killed battling wildfires in Australia received one of the...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Australian Wildfires Believed to Have Affected Almost 500 Million Animals [Video]Australian Wildfires Believed to Have Affected Almost 500 Million Animals

Australian Wildfires Believed to Have Affected Almost 500 Million Animals. Since September 2019, uncontrollable fires have ravaged Australia, displacing both humans and animals in New South Wales and..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:09Published

Australian navy begins mass evacuations as new fire threat looms [Video]Australian navy begins mass evacuations as new fire threat looms

The Australian navy started the evacuations of about 1,000 of the 4,000 people stranded on a beach in Victoria state.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.