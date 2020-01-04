Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Australians Flee Massive Bushfires That Claim 1,000 Homes

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Australians Flee Massive Bushfires That Claim 1,000 Homes

Australians Flee Massive Bushfires That Claim 1,000 Homes

The Australian navy has begun evacuating around 1,000 people stranded on the east coast.

Searing weather fronts are whipping up more blazes across Victoria and New South Wales.

At the peak of the summer holiday period, tens of thousands of holidaymakers are facing the fire.

Most have been urged to leave before the temperatures return to above 104 F with hot winds.

Reuters reports two people have died in Victoria’s fires, and 28 others are unaccounted for.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Authorities urge 240,000 Australians to evacuate as deadly fires threaten to grow

Australian authorities urged nearly a quarter of a million people to evacuate their homes on Friday...
Reuters India - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Australians Urged To Get Out Because Of Dangerous Bushfires [Video]Australians Urged To Get Out Because Of Dangerous Bushfires

Australia urged nearly a quarter of a million people to evacuate their homes. Authorities said it could get “very, very challenging” and prepared military backup. According to Reuters, soaring..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Australia Urges Nearly 250,000 to Evacuate Due to Massive Bushfires [Video]Australia Urges Nearly 250,000 to Evacuate Due to Massive Bushfires

Australia Urges Nearly 250,000 to Evacuate Due to Massive Bushfires. Emergency messages were sent to more than 240,000 people informing them to leave their homes. High winds are expected to move..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.