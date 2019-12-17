Macon Housing Authority prepares for final phase of Tindall Fields

Global  

The Tindall Fields affordable housing complex is getting ready for its final phase of an expansion project.
Thanks for joining us for 41nbc news at 6:00.

I'm shelby coates.

And i'm tucker sargent.

Our top story tonight at 6: the tindall fields affordable housing complex is getting ready for its final phase of an expansion project.

41nbc's tanya modersitzki has more ... on how the project is helping the community.

(:01) (:10) (:20) "for every 3 units of affordable housing there's 10 people on a waiting list here in bibb county so the demand is high."

(stand up) mike austin with macon housing authority says this project is changing the narrative of affordable housing.

"we dont build affordable housing the way we use to in the old days it was very typical of housing authorities to take a typical small piece of land and put as many housing units as they possibly could but it doesnt matter who you rent to if you house a lot of people on a small piece of land you're going to run into some issues."

Phase one and two are finished..

Which include a senior living facility and apartment style units.

Phase three and four will be two and three bedroom units.

"when we go into communities we try to think about how would this fit into this particular community , how can we add value to the community and attract more investment dollars."

It's a 50-million-dollar project.

Austin says when phase three and four are complete, phase four will start later this year... and start later this phase four will phase four will start later this year... and should be complete by the end of 20-21.

Mike austin -- with the macon housing




