Neighbors Prepare For Flooding

WAAY 31's Shosh Bedrosian was live on Highway 20.

She spoke with people who live near the Alabama Department of Transportation and learned about the preparation for flash flooding.
Of transportation.

Today -- the alabama department of transportation checked out this storm drain in preparation for the upcoming flash flooding.

A civil engineer for aldot told me he's never seen so many storms this powerful.

Now they are looking into if the current storm drain needs to be bigger, since it runs under highway 20.

People in this community tell me they're concerned with the amount of recent flooding they have seen.

"it's definitely a concern and when you kinda get around and it keeps happening..i mean december there was just no let up really" "this is the third time this year it's happened and it's one of those things where it really starts to make you go, how safe is it, is it a drainage thing that concerns the road?.

What's the actual problem here" the alabama department of transportation told me they were surprised with the amount of debris, like corn stalks, in this town creek storm drain.

They also told me there's only so much they can do to fix the problem because it's not all their responsibility.

Reporting live in town creek..sbwaay31news.




