Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

New Year’s Beach Cleanup in Harrison County

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published < > Embed
New Year’s Beach Cleanup in Harrison County

New Year’s Beach Cleanup in Harrison County

New Year’s celebrations have come and gone, but there are still some reminders left of the holiday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

New Year’s Beach Cleanup in Harrison County

Dash m-s do- gov.- - new years celebrations have com- and gone but theres - still some reminders left of th- holiday.- the harrison county sand beach- department- spent the day cleaning up all - the trash and firework debris - left behind from new years eve.- beach cleaners worked from jone- park and went east and- have already picked up all of - the major trash left behind.- officals say they were pleased- because not that much - trash was left on the beach thi- year.

- - "for new years eve it's not tha- much material - left on the beach but like i- said july fourth is far more- - - - than what we have on new years- eve."

- the beach is the only place in- harrison county were you are- allowed to set off fireworks an- you can only do it two days a - year...fourth of july and new - years




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WXXV25

WXXV 25 New Year’s celebrations have come and gone, but there are still some reminders left of the holiday.… https://t.co/0QfIs4GXyX 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Beach cleanup in Harrison County [Video]Beach cleanup in Harrison County

Did you know the only legal place to set off fireworks in Harrison County is on the beach?

Credit: WXXVPublished

Delray Beach woman injured from possible celebratory New Year's gunfire [Video]Delray Beach woman injured from possible celebratory New Year's gunfire

Delray Beach police say a woman is recovering after she was shot just after midnight and now they want to know who did it.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.