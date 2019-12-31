New year, new laws to take effect in Georgia

But deputies found items scattered on the ground outside.

New year---new laws.

There are going to be some changes in georgia, as several new laws go into effect this week.

They also passed an ordinance regarding changing the age for georgia's child abuse registry :00-:04 "this is a list of offenders who has there been substantiated claims of abuse against" approved in april of last year, but effective this week.

H-b 4-78 raises the age to 18 for any offender of child abuse.

"the way someone ends up on this registry is that there's been a substantial hated claim of child abuse against them" prior to approval--the state entered offenders as young as 13 into the database, and didn't remove them until they turned 18 and could prove they had been rehabilitated "important rationale is that if a child commits this type of offense before they're 18 is very likely that they are also a victim of abuse themselves" the d-a says he believes georgia passed this law to give an underage offenders a second chance.

"to give people who were under the age of 18 a chance to grow up and mature but also to heal for whatever abuse they may have suffered themselves" with the new law in effect--offenders who are considered minors can appeal to remove their name from the list.

