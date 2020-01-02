Global  

Trump Kicks Off 'Evangelicals For Trump' Coalition

Trump Kicks Off 'Evangelicals For Trump' Coalition

Trump Kicks Off 'Evangelicals For Trump' Coalition

President Donald Trump has officially launched “Evangelicals for Trump”.

It’s a new coalition to help rally evangelicals to support his re-election campaign.
Trump addresses evangelicals in Hispanic Miami megachurch

Miami, Jan 4 (IANS) US President Donald Trump addressed his evangelical electorate in a Hispanic...
'He was sent to us': at church rally, evangelicals worship God and Trump

'He was sent to us': at church rally, evangelicals worship God and TrumpFriday’s rally recognized Trump’s need to retain the loyalty of the evangelical voting bloc that...
