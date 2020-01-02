Trump Kicks Off 'Evangelicals For Trump' Coalition 9 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:44s - Published Trump Kicks Off 'Evangelicals For Trump' Coalition President Donald Trump has officially launched “Evangelicals for Trump”. It’s a new coalition to help rally evangelicals to support his re-election campaign.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Pastor Walt Trump Kicks Off 2020 Outreach to 'Evangelicals' at Latino Megachurch in ... https://t.co/kSz9eq4MhD via @YouTube 36 minutes ago Ken Saucier⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Electra661: Praise you Lord for allowing me to live in a Godly country! Thank you for our God living @POTUS ! Trump Kicks Off 2020 Outr… 1 hour ago MAGA Trump2020 ⭐ Libby Jo RT @GiLo519: President Trump Kicks Off 2020 Outreach to Latino 'Evangelicals' Megachurch in Miami https://t.co/YxFZSAvTeB 3 hours ago lvm leomeeteren Trump Kicks Off 2020 Outreach to 'Evangelicals' at Latino Megachurch in Miami https://t.co/bdSSDRV7w2 3 hours ago