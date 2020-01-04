Mayor of Logansport Lays out 100 Day Plan

He wants to accomplish.

I sat down with him to see how he plans on accomplising those goals in his first 100 days in office.

Mayor chris martin is living his dream.

"this is an opportunity of a life-time."

Mayor martin has established a list of goal he plans on accomplishing.

"we just have to find our niche we have to find our opportunities wherever they may be."

The mayor's goals include adding higher paying jobs to the area, and creating more housing.

"what we want to do is we want to focus more along the lines of private investing.

We want more single family homes and maybe some town homes you know something similar to that."

Increasing access to both public transportation and mental health services are also one the mayor's list of priorities... but revitalization across the community..

Remains a topic of discussion.

"when you encourage someone to invest in their home what you are doing is you are making sure they that around their home is taken care of.

The city has obligations to those citizens who pay those taxes."

Martin plans on updating infrastructure on the cities west side... and also wants to add more art to the downtown area.

"murals on buildings or the side of buildings maybe and art ally.

We will release a 4 year plan within the first hundred days of that artistic ability downtown."

Another major focus will be to revitalize the old logansport mall.

"it can be revitalized and that's exactly what we are going to be pushing for is revitalization of the mall we don't want it torn down we want it to be the sight that it once was."

All with the hope that more retail establishments will open up shops in logansport.

"we need to find retail shop that is going to create a snowball affect.

Once you have that one business, everyone else wants to follow that business wherever they are going, so that's the goal."

The mayor says the city and the county will have to work closely to accomplish this hefty list of goals, but that he has confidence they can be accomplished.

