Texas Appeals Court Grants Order To Keep Baby Tinslee Lewis On Life Support

The Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth ordered Cook Children's Medical Center to not remove Tinslee Lewis from life support until it makes a final ruling in the case.



Tweets about this Kimberly McBroom RT @WDBJ7: A Texas appeals court has agreed to delay a judge’s ruling that would have allowed a hospital to end life-sustaining treatment f… 25 minutes ago CAP RT @NorCalCrush: Texas appeals court grants order to delay taking Tinslee Lewis off life support https://t.co/psuyLskhjT 27 minutes ago Team CRUSH ✝️ 🇺🇸 Texas appeals court grants order to delay taking Tinslee Lewis off life support https://t.co/psuyLskhjT 32 minutes ago Crystal Dandridge RT @FOX19: The Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth on Friday ordered Cook Children’s Medical Center to not remove Tinslee Lewis from life… 44 minutes ago FOX19 NOW The Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth on Friday ordered Cook Children’s Medical Center to not remove Tinslee Le… https://t.co/GSDf6FuT1l 46 minutes ago Valeria Pope RT @8NewsNow: A Texas appeals court has agreed to delay a judge’s ruling that would have allowed a hospital to end life-sustaining treatmen… 51 minutes ago KT Do you know what kind of an asshole judge you have to be to pull the plug on a baby? https://t.co/OuE6xeO1Hz 1 hour ago 8 News NOW A Texas appeals court has agreed to delay a judge’s ruling that would have allowed a hospital to end life-sustainin… https://t.co/tF8OJDAm4B 1 hour ago