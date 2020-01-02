Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Texas Appeals Court Grants Order To Keep Baby Tinslee Lewis On Life Support

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:27s - Published < > Embed
Texas Appeals Court Grants Order To Keep Baby Tinslee Lewis On Life Support

Texas Appeals Court Grants Order To Keep Baby Tinslee Lewis On Life Support

The Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth ordered Cook Children's Medical Center to not remove Tinslee Lewis from life support until it makes a final ruling in the case.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KimberlyWDBJ

Kimberly McBroom RT @WDBJ7: A Texas appeals court has agreed to delay a judge’s ruling that would have allowed a hospital to end life-sustaining treatment f… 25 minutes ago

CAP741776

CAP RT @NorCalCrush: Texas appeals court grants order to delay taking Tinslee Lewis off life support https://t.co/psuyLskhjT 27 minutes ago

NorCalCrush

Team CRUSH ✝️ 🇺🇸 Texas appeals court grants order to delay taking Tinslee Lewis off life support https://t.co/psuyLskhjT 32 minutes ago

cjdjam

Crystal Dandridge RT @FOX19: The Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth on Friday ordered Cook Children’s Medical Center to not remove Tinslee Lewis from life… 44 minutes ago

FOX19

FOX19 NOW The Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth on Friday ordered Cook Children’s Medical Center to not remove Tinslee Le… https://t.co/GSDf6FuT1l 46 minutes ago

ValeriaPope1961

Valeria Pope RT @8NewsNow: A Texas appeals court has agreed to delay a judge’s ruling that would have allowed a hospital to end life-sustaining treatmen… 51 minutes ago

sloyoroll01973

KT Do you know what kind of an asshole judge you have to be to pull the plug on a baby? https://t.co/OuE6xeO1Hz 1 hour ago

8NewsNow

8 News NOW A Texas appeals court has agreed to delay a judge’s ruling that would have allowed a hospital to end life-sustainin… https://t.co/tF8OJDAm4B 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Texas Judge: Hospital Can Remove Baby Tinslee Lewis From Life Support [Video]Texas Judge: Hospital Can Remove Baby Tinslee Lewis From Life Support

A Texas judge has sided with a Fort Worth hospital that plans to remove an 11-month-old girl from life support against her mother's wishes

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:49Published

Texas Judge Denies Injunction For 11-Month-Old On Life Support [Video]Texas Judge Denies Injunction For 11-Month-Old On Life Support

Tinslee Lewis has been hospitalized at Cook Children’s Medical Center since her premature birth in February. She is in the NICU and requires full respiratory and cardiac support, in addition to deep..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.