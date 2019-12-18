Former Mexico Security Chief Arrested In Dallas Pleads Not Guilty To Bribes, Cocaine Trafficking Conspiracy 9 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:29s - Published Former Mexico Security Chief Arrested In Dallas Pleads Not Guilty To Bribes, Cocaine Trafficking Conspiracy Genaro Garcia Luna pleaded not guilty on charges he accepted a fortune in bribes from drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's notorious Sinaloa cartel.

Recent related news from verified sources Former Mexico security chief pleads not guilty in U.S. case NEW YORK (AP) — Mexico’s former top security official pleaded not guilty on Friday on charges he...

