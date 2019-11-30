Global  

Rod Stewart Charged With Battery Of Employee At The Breakers

Rod Stewart Charged With Battery Of Employee At The Breakers

Rod Stewart Charged With Battery Of Employee At The Breakers

Police say rock legend Rod Stewart and his son Sean were involved in an altercation at The Breakers Palm Beach resort on New Year's Eve and subsequently charged with battery of a resort employee.
Recent related news from verified sources

Rock Legend Rod Stewart Charged With Battery Of Employee At The Breakers

Rock legend Rod Stewart and his son Sean were involved in an altercation at The Breakers Palm Beach...
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •TMZ.com


Rod Stewart, son Sean allegedly involved in New Year’s Eve altercation with resort employee, report says

Rod Stewart allegedly punched a children’s party staffer at a swanky Florida resort on New Year’s...
FOXNews.com - Published


allanholloway

Arthur_S RT @Markgsparrow: Sir Rod Stewart charged with battery. If he does it again he could be recharged. I'm sure there's a joke in their somewhe… 12 seconds ago

pinkplumbing13

Pink Plumbing 💜💜💜 RT @PoliceHour: The Singer Sir Rod Stewart has been arrested and charged with battery over an incident that allegedly happened on NYE at a… 1 minute ago

Markgsparrow

Mark Sparrow Sir Rod Stewart charged with battery. If he does it again he could be recharged. I'm sure there's a joke in their s… https://t.co/Vuom0S9yMF 2 minutes ago

Z100Portland

Z100 Portland Rod Stewart & Son Sean Facing Criminal Battery Charges After NYE Fight https://t.co/AJrmcdWB84 https://t.co/P9uQbuyzRc 2 minutes ago

Dannytwister46

Danny RT @SkyNews: Rod Stewart charged with battery over alleged incident on NYE in Florida https://t.co/IhktfG03h2 5 minutes ago

1067theEagle

106.7 the Eagle Rod Stewart & Son Sean Facing Criminal Battery Charges After NYE Fight https://t.co/AHe4yoORmA https://t.co/j0bTx3Qie4 8 minutes ago

k103portland

K103 Rod Stewart & Son Sean Facing Criminal Battery Charges After NYE Fight https://t.co/5RYdiU9krb https://t.co/hHZsm0C3JW 10 minutes ago

peterandann

PAO RT @paullewismoney: Rod Stewart charged with battery. At that age he might need to be charged overnight! https://t.co/z8JYI51pkE 10 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rod Stewart comments on UK election at concert [Video]Rod Stewart comments on UK election at concert

Rod Stewart commented on the UK election at a concert in Birmingham on Friday. The singer said that neither Conservative leader Boris Johnson nor Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn were great leaders,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:38Published

One-on-one with Rod Stewart [Video]One-on-one with Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart talks about how he has kept singing all these years.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:01Published

