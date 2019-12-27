Global  

Legalizing recreational marijuana in MN and IA

Legalizing recreational marijuana in MN and IA

Legalizing recreational marijuana in MN and IA

"It's a lot better than a lot of the stuff we see on the streets.

The Fentanyl, Heroin, Meth, there's a lot more worse things that could be out there.

In the scale, marijuana is like the least of those things."
Legalizing recreational marijuana in MN and IA

While medical marijuana is legal in both iowa and minnesota... recreational use is a different story.

Now one of our midwest neighbors is kicking off the new year with legal weed sales.

Kimt news three's isabella basco joins us now with the details.

Xxx katie and george... in the new year... here are the 11 states where recreational marijuana is legal and illinois became the latest state to join the pack.

We wanted to know... xxx it's been 3 days since recreational marijuana became legal in illinois.

Marijuana shops are raking in the big bucks... nearly 3.2 million dollars to be exact.

So should the minnesota state capitol follow suit á legalzing weed.

Residents are divided.

"i honestly believe that because it's illegal and it's illegal for a reason.

That's why god has it that way."

"it's a lot better than a lot of the stuff we see on the streets, the fetanyl, heroin, meth, there's a lot more worse things that could be out there.

In the scale, marijuana is like the least of those things."

Both men are firm in their differing beliefs.

"if it's an illegal drug, i believe it's going to generate trouble and crime and throughout.

That's why it's illegal now, if we make it legal, we're intensifying all the bad that can come with it."

"i've seen it do more good for people than harm.

And i've seen both ends of the drug spectrum, i honestly think it would be a good thing and it does produce a lot of revenue."

While it's not legal in minnesota á and may never be á the future of the cannabis industry across the nation looks bright á as states prepare legislation to discuss the controversial drug.

"it's just turmoil.

I just this year... several states are expected to vote on recreational marijuana use.

In the state of minnesota... democrats are working on legislation.

Thank you isabella.

At the federal level... the house judiciary committee approved a bill in november decriminalizing cannabis.

The bill will now appear before the house of representative s.

We asked you on facebook if you think recreational marijuana should be made legal in iowa and minnesota.

Nearly 500 people said yes it should... while nearly 200 said



