The Locker Room: High School Hoops (1/3)

So good evening..

Happy new year..

And welcome inside the locker room...rejoined by my partner in crime petar hood, my name is justin prince... pete..

You have a good holiday??not nearly as busy of a slate tonight..

But still plenty to get to... and we begin with one of the best teams in the area taking their talents on the road to visit a team from my neck of the woods...homestead heads south to open the 20-20 portion of their schedule at north central... we head down to warsaw at the tiger's den... where doug ogle's squad welcomed valpo.

--------- first quarter wyatt amiss passes inside to keagan larsh who pushes through some traffic and sinks the short floater.

--------- the vikings kept a steady lead for most of the first half, plays inside from cooper jones was a big reason why, he gets a tough layup inside the paint.

--------- the tigers are able to keep their win streak going tonight though with plays like this from jaylen coon as warsaw edges valpo, 43-40.

Down to the pit we go... huntington north hosting trenton daughtry and wabash... halfway through the first quarter... vikings down one... jordan hollowell cleans the glass..

Gets the putback..

Give him another..

Huntington up two...later in the quarter... two point game still for the vikes... deven newcomb..

Steps in to the open triple... and h-n takes the five point lead...wabash would answer... dereck vogel tickles the twine from distance... apaches go up two after a quarter...in the second they gave themselves some breathing room..

Trenton daughtry was stellar tonight..

Gets the layup to go... game high 21 from him...then... the apaches working the fast break with brilliance..

The ball never touches the floor... elijah vander velden benefits with the bucket...as wabash takes one on the road... 45-37 the final tonight... just up highway nine to columbia city..

Mitchell wilson and the eagles hosting tippy valley...this one all c city tonight... in the third..

Eagles well in control..

Greg bolt down low..

Give him the hoop and harm...a few possessions later... great find from max bedwell.... wilson does the rest... give him an and one as well... eagles up 31...we like to try and give both teams some love on this show... dawson perkins the putback for tippy valley..

This one never in doubt for c city... bryce taylor buries the triple from the right wing...then..

It's wilson again... gets the friendly roll at home... he finishes with a game high 24 on the evening...as columbia city runs away with this one... 78-36 the final... ???we make our way up to ne-cc territory... john bodey and his central noble cougars playing host to dekalb tonight..???and this just in pete... conner essegian can put the ball in the bucket... the sophomore showing you the sweet stroke... puts the cougs up nine late in the third quarter..???he's got range, but so does caleb nixon... and the senior showing it off here... that was almost from the midcourt logo... cuts the deficit to six...???but central noble would pull away from there... other end, essegian... how bout three the old fashioned way this time... he finishes with a game-high 25 on the night..???and his partner in crime wasn't far behind... just a few ticks left in the third, nice set play gets sawyer yoder an easy duece... 18 for yoder..

???cougars led by 11 after three... and they hold on to win by that margian..

62-51 your final... ???staying in noble country for our final high school hoops stop..

The eastside blazers paying the west noble chargers a visit... ???and this one a back and forth affair early... first quarter..

Brockton miller gives west noble the lead on the scoop with the left... ???other end... three is good, but four is better... owen willard drills one from behind the line... plus the foul... he would miss the free-throw though, so no four point play..

???and here come the chargers... nice extra pass from braden brewster sets up a good look for josh gross... west noble goes back up three..

???blazers not going anywhere though..

Little bit of a breakdown defensively here... hugh henderson takes advantage... it's a one point game at that point..???but the chargers would eventually pull away... nice feed from gross to kyle mawhorter... ???west noble picks up its first conference win, 48-37..

And while we're still in noble county, let's head back to albion for a quick second..our play of the night comes from the cougars..and who else but connor essegian..nice catch and an even better finish on the and-one..the sophomore finishes with a game-high 25 to lead his team to a