Fire destroys three mobile homes in Gerber

An early morning fire destroyed three mobile homes in Gerber.

Action News Now reporter Jafet Serrato spoke to the people who lost their home in the fire.
An early morning fire destroyed three mobile homes in gerber.

Action news now reporter jafet serrato spoke to the people who lost their home in the fire.

### the fire erupted just after 4:30 friday morning.

It quickly ripped through three mobile homes.

Firefighters battled the fire for about half an hour before getting it under control.

The people who lived here were not home when the fire started.

One woman came home to learn her dog died in the fire cotten: "she was like a little train marine i'm not kidding you she was the bestest little dog ever.

Besides the trailer that's all i had left of the past 15 years of my life" katie cotten says she's not sure what she's going to do or where she's going to go.

Firefighters blocked ramsay avenue for two hours while they worked the fire.

In gerber jafet serrato action news now coverage you can count on!

Firefighters say the fire did threaten other homes but they got it under control in time.

We're working to find out how this fire started, the red cross has stepped to help the family.###




